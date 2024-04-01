 Skip to main content

Gboard losing granular ‘Vibration strength’ setting in Android 14 QPR3

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 1 2024 - 2:04 pm PT
2 Comments
pixel 8 gboard

Android 14 QPR3 introduces a system-level “Keyboard vibration” on/off toggle that replaces the equivalent Gboard setting that lets you control keypress strength.

On Android 14 QPR3, going to Gboard > Preferences reveals how “Haptic feedback on keypress” no longer has an on/off switch. Rather, tapping opens system Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics.

This change removes the in-Gboard “Vibration strength on keypress” setting that appeared just below and lets you set a custom value between 0 and 100%, or use the “System default.” At this moment, there is no equivalent slider in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 or Android 15 DP2.

Gboard Vibration strength
Gboard Vibration strength
Gboard Vibration strength
Gboard Vibration strength
Gboard Vibration strength
Gboard Vibration strength

Android 14 QPR2 vs. QPR3

That could change before launch or be added in Android 15, but removing that granular option might be disruptive for some.

The system-level setting was introduced in Android 15 Developer Preview 1 in February and then Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 last month. We’re seeing the change with the latest Gboard 14.0.x beta, but not the current 13.8 stable. It might have rolled out earlier.  

More on Gboard:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gboard

Gboard
Android 14 Beta

Android 14 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com