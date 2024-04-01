Gboard losing granular ‘Vibration strength’ setting in Android 14 QPR3

Android 14 QPR3 introduces a system-level “Keyboard vibration” on/off toggle that replaces the equivalent Gboard setting that lets you control keypress strength.

On Android 14 QPR3, going to Gboard > Preferences reveals how “Haptic feedback on keypress” no longer has an on/off switch. Rather, tapping opens system Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics.

This change removes the in-Gboard “Vibration strength on keypress” setting that appeared just below and lets you set a custom value between 0 and 100%, or use the “System default.” At this moment, there is no equivalent slider in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 or Android 15 DP2.

Android 14 QPR2 vs. QPR3

That could change before launch or be added in Android 15, but removing that granular option might be disruptive for some.

The system-level setting was introduced in Android 15 Developer Preview 1 in February and then Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 last month. We’re seeing the change with the latest Gboard 14.0.x beta, but not the current 13.8 stable. It might have rolled out earlier.

