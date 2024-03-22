 Skip to main content

Gboard now lets you quickly file a ‘Quality Bug Report’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 22 2024 - 9:06 am PT
After adding the “Scan Text” OCR tool, Gboard’s latest feature is a “Quality Bug Report” shortcut that opens Google’s standard tool for submitting issues and feedback on Android.

Previously, filing bugs involved going to Gboard settings > Help & feedback (at the bottom) > Send feedback. Now, it’s two taps by default or as fast as a single press if you drag and place “Quality Bug Reports” in the shortcuts toolbar. 

The workflow appears to be otherwise identical, though “Quality bug report:” is appended to the start of the “describe your issue” field. This should let the Gboard team filter and find feedback filed in this manner.  

We’re seeing Quality Bug Report with the latest Gboard beta (version 13.9.13.x) on Pixel devices.

In related news, the March Pixel Feature Drop unfortunately confirmed that the Gboard Voice Toolbar is just for tablet devices at this point. It would be a great addition on phones along with the “Seamless voice typing” capability that we previously spotted.

