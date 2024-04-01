 Skip to main content

Infinix may join the US smartphone market this year

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 1 2024 - 11:50 am PT
Infinix, a brand under Transsion’s umbrella, is reportedly looking at a US smartphone release in 2024.

Transsion is one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, producing devices under brands including Tecno, Itel, and Infinix. These smartphones are largely sold in regions such as Asia, Europe, and Africa, but not in the United States.

That may soon change, though.

According to Android Headlines, Infinix has plans to launch its next gaming phone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro, in the US market alongside China and India sometime this year – likely soon. The device, rumored to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, has shown up in the Google Play Console and also passed through the FCC recently.

It’s unclear what plans Infinix has to sell the device in the States, but unlocked sales seem like the most likely starting point.

9to5Google’s Take

Having only used one Infinix device to date, I don’t have any particularly strong feelings about the brand. However, Tranisson’s other big name, Tecno, has piqued my interest quite a lot, especially with its ambitions in foldables.

Personally, I think it’s good news that Infinix is planning this expansion. I’m not sure how the software situation will play out – the brand’s “XOS” is heavy and feels very foreign compared to devices sold in the US – but a new name in the US market is absolutely welcome, and well overdue.

