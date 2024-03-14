There’s another new Android boot logo with ‘The Bot’ mascot on some devices

Google revamped Android’s branding in late 2023 with “The Bot” as the new mascot. And while Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones have been picking up new boot animations inspired by this updated mascot, there’s another 3D Android boot logo showing up on some devices.

The new Android logo and wordmark first debuted in a boot logo on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, and it’s now making its way to some Pixel devices as well. It’s the first notable change we’ve seen to the “Powered by Android” logo since 2020’s revamp in Android 10.

A more significant change is also starting to surface as well. This variation sees the 3D “The Bot” mascot appear at the very bottom of the screen underneath the “Powered by Android” wordmark. This version is very clearly more 3D than what’s on Pixel and Galaxy at the moment, though it can vary slightly in appearance.

We first noticed this new look on the Honor Magic 6 Pro, where “The Bot” has a clearly 3D look.

Meanwhile, this new boot logo is also on the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra, as Max Weinbach noted. There, the placement is the same, but “The Bot” has a flattened design more similar to what’s on Pixel and Galaxy, just bigger. The overall size of the new boot logo is also much bigger on the Xiaomi device compared to what we see on Honor.

What’s strange about this variation on the boot logo is that it’s not appearing very widely. Where it shows on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it doesn’t on the regular Xiaomi 14. We’ve also noticed that it’s not on place on other recently-launched Android devices like the Nothing Phone (2a) or OnePlus 12.

Still, I’m personally glad to see this new Android logo taking over, and I do hope the 3D boot screen on the Honor Magic 6 Pro starts showing up on everything else.

Max Weinbach contributed to this article.

