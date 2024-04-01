Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update restores OLED burn-in protection

Samsung is in the midst of rolling out its One UI 6.1 update to select Galaxy devices, and that update also brings back some burn-in protections for OLED displays.

Back when Samsung first released its Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update on Galaxy devices, it was quickly noticed that the company had removed a portion of the burn-in protection for the OLED display. In prior versions, the software would slightly shift the position of the icons in the status bar to prevent those icons from “burning” into the display over prolonged usage. Samsung hadn’t completely removed this, as it still occurred with the navigation bar at the bottom of the display and with the always-on display.

Now, Samsung appears to be restoring this functionality.

In One UI 6.1, as noticed by Toranji, Samsung has restored burn-in protection for the status bar. Icons now shift slightly over the course of using the device.

This was confirmed specifically on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the device where it was initially noticed that Samsung had left out the protection.

One UI 6.1 is rolling out now globally to Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 devices. The update most notably brings Galaxy AI features, but also tweaks such as the return of burn-in protection for the status bar.

