Samsung has updated these Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1

Samsung has launched its next major update, One UI 6.1, for select Galaxy devices. Here’s the full list of phones and tablets being updated.

What’s new in One UI 6.1?

One UI 6.1 is Samsung’s second update built on top of Android 14. Visually, there aren’t many changes, but there are some new features and tweaks.

The big story is around Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI-enhanced features available throughout the software. Many of these live within Samsung apps, while Google’s Circle to Search is available through a simple long-press of the home button or gesture bar. The full list of Galaxy AI features includes:

Circle to Search

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

Instant Slow-Mo

Generative Wallpaper

Photo Ambient Wallpaper

Some of these features, though, do vary by device. Photo Ambient Wallpaper is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, while Instant Slow-Mo is not supported on Galaxy S23 FE.

Other feature changes outside of AI include the removal of Samsung’s three-area gesture navigation and also a new “Battery Protection” feature. These may end up on devices that don’t get Galaxy AI features.

Samsung devices with One UI 6.1 – The full list

One UI 6.1 is so far only confirmed for 2023 Galaxy smartphones and tablets, and so far only for “flagship” level devices from the Galaxy S, Z, and Tab S series.

For now, here are all of the devices with One UI 6.1.

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The rollout of One UI 6.1 to all 2023 Samsung Galaxy devices started on March 28, 2024, and should take a week or two to be available to all users.

Will my Galaxy device get One UI 6.1?

While we only know for a fact that 2023 Galaxy devices are getting this update, it should expand over time to more devices. When it does expand, though, we expect it to be without Galaxy AI features. More than likely, we’ll see the majority of Galaxy devices that got Android 14 (One UI 6) also get updated to One UI 6.1, it just may take a few months.

You can see a full list of Samsung devices with Android 14 here.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram