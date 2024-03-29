Samsung ‘Care+’ price going up, but will include unlimited battery replacements

Samsung is raising the price of its Galaxy protection plans, “Care+,” but also allowing customers to get unlimited replacements of their battery while they are subscribers.

Samsung Care+ is an optional, first-party protection plan available to Galaxy devices. The plan covers more than the standard warranty, including broken screens. It’s important especially for foldables, and is generally pretty affordable. In an email to customers (which includes myself) this week, though, Samsung has announced that the price of Care+ is going up.

As of May 2024, Samsung Care+ plans will see their price raised by $2/month. This only applies to plans that include Theft and Loss, though.

Samsung Care+ for phones currently costs between $8 and $18 per month.

Alongside the higher price, though, Samsung will be introducing support for unlimited battery replacements for Care+ plans. Any “eligible” device reporting battery health below 79% can have its battery replaced. The cost of the replacement isn’t mentioned, but Samsung does clarify that the device cannot have additional damage.

Samsung explains:

We are writing to let you know about upcoming changes to your Samsung device protection program. Samsung’s records indicate that you are currently enrolled in Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss or Samsung Care+. In May 2024, Samsung will include Unlimited Battery Repair for eligible devices*, that exhibit a charging capacity below 79% as indicated by a diagnostic test, as a new feature to the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss and Samsung Care+ device protection products. Customers will be eligible for Unlimited Battery Repairs without additional damage to the covered device being present. This repair option will be available through both walk-in or mail-in repair. Additionally, effective on your May billing cycle, the monthly cost of Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss and Samsung Care+ will increase $2.

As mentioned, these changes roll out in with the May 2024 billing cycle for active subscribers.

