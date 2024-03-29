 Skip to main content

Samsung wants £349 for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), a pretty terrible value

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 29 2024 - 8:01 am PT
2 Comments

Samsung has some of the most expensive, but also some of the most affordable Android tablets in the game today. But with the launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), the company has really lost its mind, asking for a crazy price that’s just a terrible value for customers.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the third version of a tablet first launched in 2020. The latest iteration has the same exact hardware as that first generation, just with a new Exynos chipset under the hood. Yet, Samsung is demanding a pretty high price tag for this re-hashed tablet.

In the UK, Samsung has listed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for a price of £349, approximately $440~ USD based on today’s exchange rate. That puts it in the company of some of Apple’s latest iPad, and some of the higher-end tablets from other Android brands.

And you’re paying that price for tablet with a 10.4-inch TFT LCD display (2000×1200), a single 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, and merely 4GB of RAM paired with the aforementioned Exynos chipset and 64GB of storage (with microSD card support). It also gets renewed software, shipping with Android 14 and likely to get at least a couple of software updates in the years to come.

All of that for £349. Seems like a bad deal, but it gets worse when you look at one of Samsung’s other tablets.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ has a similar display – 11-inches at 1920×1200 (and 90Hz!) – the same cameras, the same battery size, and a Snapdragon chip in place of the Exynos in the Tab S6 Lite. The only meaningful difference between these two tablets is that the Galaxy Tab A9+ doesn’t support an S Pen (and also doesn’t come with one in the box as a result). But the Tab A9+ starts at £239, over £100 less! Plus, you can upgrade the Tab A9+ to have 8GB of RAM for £50, while no such option exists on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a much better deal compared to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

In use, the difference between these tablets will be minimal, definitely, but the price you’re paying to simply add S Pen support is gigantic.

So, just keep that in mind if you’re looking to buy the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). It’s wildly overpriced in this author’s opinion.

