Galaxy S23 fingerprint sensors aren’t working properly following One UI 6.1 update

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update rolled out quickly, but seems to have come with handful of issues for some devices. Following the One UI 6.1 update, some Galaxy S23 users are reporting issues with fingerprint sensors.

Some users on Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and other devices which have picked up the One UI 6.1 update have found that the update is causing issues with charging and heat. Now, some users are also finding issues with their fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra owners have noticed that, following the One UI 6.1 update, their fingerprint sensors are no longer working properly as Reddit threads show.

While the sensor ultimately does work, the fingerprint sensor icon disappears and the user needs to tap the screen to get it to re-appear. It’s a strange issue, especially because it seems to be very widespread.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed a fix, but it seems likely that the next update will fix the problem. The One UI 6.1 update only came with the March 2024 patch, though, meaning an April update is likely right around the corner.

