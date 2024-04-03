Lawnchair 14 arrives in beta with Android 14 support plus new features

Despite being a little behind previous release schedules, Lawnchair 14 has now arrived in beta with full support for the latest OS build.

As one of the most popular third-party launchers on Android, Lawnchair 14 is likely to a popular choice for those wanting a clean, Pixel-like experience on their device but with the bonus of further customization options and functions.

As confirmed by the official Lawnchair account on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, the latest Lawnchair 14 beta build is based on Lawnchair 12. However, it includes a number of new functions including no-root global search, the ability to hide the persistent dock, QuickSwitch support for Android 10 to 14, and much more.

We just released lawnchair 14! It's based on lawnchair 12 but includes extra features like:



✅ QuickSwitch for Android 10 – 14



✅ No-root global search



✅ Smartspacer support



✅ Hide Dock



And more! Visit our website for additional details: https://t.co/5PRgZ2W4qA — lawnchair. (@lawnchairapp) April 3, 2024

In a blog post detailing the changes, it is noted that some functions that are “exclusive to Android 14” may not appear on devices running older builds:

Note that while Lawnchair supports Android 13 and below, some features exclusive to Android 14 will not show up in these Android versions. A notable example is the taskbar, which will not show up on Android 12 and below. GestureNavContract While rooted users can enjoy Lawnchair with QuickSwitch, this leaves the majority of users in the dust when it comes to Launcher-Recents animations.

QuickSwitch is one of the headline additions, this has been supported for some time but now works better with Android 10 to Android 14. This enables customizations for the Recents app switcher while retaining smooth animations and transitions.

Global Search is another neat addition in Lawnchair 14. When set as the default launcher, you will be able to find “contacts, files, settings, the web and more.” This is often only available on the default device launcher, making it a great new addition. You can use the privacy-focused Startpage when using the new search tool. It can be enabled or disabled by heading to Home Settings > Drawer Search > Startpage Suggestions and Home Settings > Dock > Search Provider.

Lawnchair 14 also includes more theming options with the ability to hide the Dock, custom icon shapes, enhanced font support, and much more.

The team behind Lawnchair has also hinted at more upcoming features in the next iteration including a brand new system icon pack, further Material You customization, a “no drawer mode,” plus more. You can check out the full changelog and download the first Lawnchair 14 Beta here.

