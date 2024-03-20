 Skip to main content

The Epic Games Store is coming to Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 20 2024 - 11:01 am PT
0 Comments

With plans to launch its own game store on iOS, it’s now been announced that the Epic Games Store is coming to Android.

Teased in a post on Twitter/X, the Epic Games Store is “coming to iOS and Android.” The store is said to be a “true multi-platform store.” The Epic Games Store on PC distributes games mostly on Windows, as an alterative to Valve’s Steam.

What’s so special about the Epic Games Store on Android? Epic says:

Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store – with amazing games for everyone.

Epic explains further that these “same fair terms” means that Epic will offer the same revenue split on Android as it does on PC.

Developers will keep 88% of revenue generated by their game, with Epic taking a 12% cut. That’s well below Google’s cut in the Play Store, which is as high as 30%. In 2021, though, Google announced that developers would only pay a 15% cut on the first $1 million in revenue. That same year, Android 12 made third-party app stores more functional.

Finally, we shared more about our plans to bring the Epic Games Store (EGS) to mobile later this year. EGS will become the first ever game-focused, multi-platform store, and will work across Android, iOS, PC, and macOS. Mobile developers will benefit from the same fair terms on EGS for PC: 88/12 revenue share and the same programs you can leverage to keep 100% of revenue using your own payments for in-app purchases, Epic First Run, and Now On Epic. More on this soon!

Currently, there’s no word on what games would populate an Epic Games Store on Android. That is, besides Fortnite, which has been distributed via the “Epic Games Launcher” since 2019. That was originally supposed to turn into a full store launch on the platform, an effort that had clearly been abandoned.

The final look of the Epic Games Store on Android is also unknown, as the above image the company shared is “concept only.”

As for a timeline, Epic says the Store is set to arrive “later this year.”

Over on iOS, Epic’s plans have been a bit of a roller coaster, as Apple reinstated the company’s account shortly before terminating it seemingly over a tweet, only to once again reinstate it days later.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Epic Games

Epic Games

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.