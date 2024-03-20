With plans to launch its own game store on iOS, it’s now been announced that the Epic Games Store is coming to Android.

Teased in a post on Twitter/X, the Epic Games Store is “coming to iOS and Android.” The store is said to be a “true multi-platform store.” The Epic Games Store on PC distributes games mostly on Windows, as an alterative to Valve’s Steam.

What’s so special about the Epic Games Store on Android? Epic says:

Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store – with amazing games for everyone.

Epic explains further that these “same fair terms” means that Epic will offer the same revenue split on Android as it does on PC.

Developers will keep 88% of revenue generated by their game, with Epic taking a 12% cut. That’s well below Google’s cut in the Play Store, which is as high as 30%. In 2021, though, Google announced that developers would only pay a 15% cut on the first $1 million in revenue. That same year, Android 12 made third-party app stores more functional.

Finally, we shared more about our plans to bring the Epic Games Store (EGS) to mobile later this year. EGS will become the first ever game-focused, multi-platform store, and will work across Android, iOS, PC, and macOS. Mobile developers will benefit from the same fair terms on EGS for PC: 88/12 revenue share and the same programs you can leverage to keep 100% of revenue using your own payments for in-app purchases, Epic First Run, and Now On Epic. More on this soon!

Currently, there’s no word on what games would populate an Epic Games Store on Android. That is, besides Fortnite, which has been distributed via the “Epic Games Launcher” since 2019. That was originally supposed to turn into a full store launch on the platform, an effort that had clearly been abandoned.

The final look of the Epic Games Store on Android is also unknown, as the above image the company shared is “concept only.”

As for a timeline, Epic says the Store is set to arrive “later this year.”

Over on iOS, Epic’s plans have been a bit of a roller coaster, as Apple reinstated the company’s account shortly before terminating it seemingly over a tweet, only to once again reinstate it days later.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram