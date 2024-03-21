 Skip to main content

Samsung has finally adopted Android’s Seamless Updates after nearly 8 years

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 21 2024 - 11:49 am PT
5 Comments

It’s taken way too long, but after the better part of eight years now, Samsung has finally adopted Android’s Seamless Updates on its latest Galaxy devices.

Seamless Updates were first introduced in Android Nougat way back in 2016, almost eight years ago now. The feature allows devices to install an update in the background and apply the update on a reboot. While it’s typically slower and can eat up more storage, the A/B partition allows for a safer install as a messed-up installation can be reverted to the prior software build. It also leaves the device fully usable during the lengthy install process. Google has also made improvements to Seamless Updates over the years, with the feature now being much faster and also requiring less storage using a “virtual A/B mechanism.”

Yet, for all this time, Samsung has repeatedly skipped out on this feature that virtually every other Android OEM currently uses.

That’s finally changed now, though, as the Samsung Galaxy A55 is the company’s first smartphone with Seamless Updates support for Android updates.

The change was spotted on the new mid-range device by early buyers (via Mishaal Rahman) as well as SamMobile and The Mobile Indian. On downloading an update on the device, a new “downloading and installing” message appears with “Restart Now” appearing when the device has the update installed. Existing Samsung smartphones have an “Install Now” prompt when the update has finished downloading.

Will Samsung’s existing devices add support for Seamless Updates? Probably not. Generally, this is a feature configured before the device is in the customer’s hands. Back in 2016, Google had confirmed that existing devices wouldn’t support it.

However, future Samsung Galaxy devices are very likely to support Seamless Updates going forward. It was revealed earlier this year that Android is moving to only support this form of update, and while Samsung could technically work out a way to stick with its existing model, it seems the company has decided to just give in to how Android is supposed to work in 2024.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy A55

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.