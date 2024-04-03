Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with Galaxy AI $220 off, Google 30W USB-C charger $18, more

Wednesday has a rare discount up for grabs on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with Galaxy AI from $1,070. The savings come joined by an all-time low on Google’s official 30W USB-C Charger at $18, as well as a rare chance to save on eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi systems. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with Galaxy AI

Samsung is now offering the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,069.99 shipped. This is a rare cash discount from its usual $1,200 price tag and one of the better offers we’ve seen. It was last $100 off, and before that came with a free keyboard folio at its MSRP. The deals also carry over to elevated storage capacities that are as much as $220 off.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra most notably features the new Galaxy AI tech that launched with the S24 series smartphones. It rocks at least 256GB of onboard storage, as well as 12GB of memory. There’s Circle and Search features with the included S Pen, well as a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. The whole thing is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes backed by an 11,200mAh battery for all-day usage.

Score Google’s official 30W USB-C Charger at $18

Amazon is now offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $18. Today’s offer is first and foremost a new all-time low. It drops from the usual $25 going rate for the first time in months and is now 28% off. It’s $2 under our previous mention from December, too. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives.

We’ve been tracking quite a few notable Pixel 8 and 8 Pro deals over the past few months. And as good as they are, you’re still not getting a wall adapter in the box. The company stopped including the accessory in the box a few generations ago, but now you can at least save on a first-party USB-C charger that can top off your new smartphone. It features a 30W output from the single USB-C port and can fast charge either of the latest Pixels. And it, of course, comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached.

Rare discounts take 20% off eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi systems

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on its new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh systems. These new Wi-Fi packages were first revealed last September and have only been on sale twice so far. Now, just in time to give your home network a spring refresh, you can take 20% off three different bundles. A single eero Max 7 Router sells for $480. This is $120 off the usual $600 price tag, the second-best discount to date, and the lowest price in months. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

The new eero Max 7 is notably Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. We haven’t seen all too many of these hit the the scene period, and now the company is looking to get out ahead with an ultra-capable mesh networking solution. The new systems all arrive centered around routers that pack 2,500-square feet of coverage.

You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s. There’s also support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time. That’s truly allocating for the smart home age we live in, and then some, and the pair of 2.5GbE slots only double down on its future-proof design. But then there’s also a pair of 10GbE ports for good measure to make these some of the most capable consumer-grade Wi-Fi systems around.

