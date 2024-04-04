 Skip to main content

Android may soon automatically turn Bluetooth back on a day after it’s turned off

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 4 2024 - 1:58 pm PT
3 Comments

Google appears to be building out a feature in Android 15 that automatically turns Bluetooth back on every day if you turn it off.

Strings in Android 15 builds spotted by the folks over at Android Authority reveal an “auto” function that turns Bluetooth back on if it was previously turned off. Specifically, it automatically turns back on “tomorrow,” a day after it’s been turned off.

<string name=”turn_on_bluetooth_auto_tomorrow”>Automatically turn on again tomorrow</string>

Why is Google pushing this?

One of the strings discusses features that depend on Bluetooth being enabled, such as Quick Share and, soon, the Find My Device network. Similar strings appear within the Settings app.

<string name=”bluetooth_empty_list_bluetooth_off_auto_on_available”>When Bluetooth is on, your device can communicate with other nearby Bluetooth devices. Features like Quick Share, Find My Device, and device location use Bluetooth.</string>

<string name=”bluetooth_scanning_on_info_message_auto_on_available”>”When Bluetooth is on, your device can communicate with other nearby Bluetooth devices. Features like Quick Share, Find My Device, and device location use Bluetooth.</string>

Apparently, the code for this feature has been submitted to AOSP already, and it’s not exclusive to Android 15. As such, it’s entirely possible Google could make this change for more than just the users on the bleeding edge. Interestingly, though, it doesn’t work on all Android devices.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.