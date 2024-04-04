Android may soon automatically turn Bluetooth back on a day after it’s turned off

Google appears to be building out a feature in Android 15 that automatically turns Bluetooth back on every day if you turn it off.

Strings in Android 15 builds spotted by the folks over at Android Authority reveal an “auto” function that turns Bluetooth back on if it was previously turned off. Specifically, it automatically turns back on “tomorrow,” a day after it’s been turned off.

<string name=”turn_on_bluetooth_auto_tomorrow”>Automatically turn on again tomorrow</string>

Why is Google pushing this?

One of the strings discusses features that depend on Bluetooth being enabled, such as Quick Share and, soon, the Find My Device network. Similar strings appear within the Settings app.

<string name=”bluetooth_empty_list_bluetooth_off_auto_on_available”>When Bluetooth is on, your device can communicate with other nearby Bluetooth devices. Features like Quick Share, Find My Device, and device location use Bluetooth.</string> <string name=”bluetooth_scanning_on_info_message_auto_on_available”>”When Bluetooth is on, your device can communicate with other nearby Bluetooth devices. Features like Quick Share, Find My Device, and device location use Bluetooth.</string>

Apparently, the code for this feature has been submitted to AOSP already, and it’s not exclusive to Android 15. As such, it’s entirely possible Google could make this change for more than just the users on the bleeding edge. Interestingly, though, it doesn’t work on all Android devices.

