 Skip to main content

Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch 6 trades up to $250, including $50 for any smartwatch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 4 2024 - 1:13 pm PT
0 Comments

Samsung, for a limited time, is heavily boosting trade-in credits towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Here’s the full breakdown.

Available now on Samsung.com, trade-in values are heavily boosted when buying a Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic. That’s on top of existing discounts of $50 on Watch 6 and $60 on Watch 6 Classic – plus even more on the LTE variants.

Trade-in values toward Watch 6 Classic are up to $250 for select devices. Watch 6 is up to $200.

Perhaps the best deal here is that Samsung will give you $50 for any smartwatch you have. If you’ve got an old smartwatch, even if it’s broken, you’ll get $50 towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic when you do a trade-in.

We’ve broken down some key device values below, assuming “good condition.”

Towards Galaxy Watch 6Towards Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro$200$250
Galaxy Watch 5$175$200
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic$175$200
Galaxy Watch 4$150$150
Galaxy Watch 3$75$75
Apple Watch Series 8$200$250
Apple Watch Series 7$175$200
Apple Watch Series 5$100$100
Fitbit (any)$50$50
Fossil (any)$50$50

As our sister site 9to5Toys covered today, there are also solid deals to be had right now on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 too.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.