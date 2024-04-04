Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch 6 trades up to $250, including $50 for any smartwatch

Samsung, for a limited time, is heavily boosting trade-in credits towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Here’s the full breakdown.
Available now on Samsung.com, trade-in values are heavily boosted when buying a Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic. That’s on top of existing discounts of $50 on Watch 6 and $60 on Watch 6 Classic – plus even more on the LTE variants.
Trade-in values toward Watch 6 Classic are up to $250 for select devices. Watch 6 is up to $200.
Perhaps the best deal here is that Samsung will give you $50 for any smartwatch you have. If you’ve got an old smartwatch, even if it’s broken, you’ll get $50 towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic when you do a trade-in.
We’ve broken down some key device values below, assuming “good condition.”
|Towards Galaxy Watch 6
|Towards Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
|Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|$200
|$250
|Galaxy Watch 5
|$175
|$200
|Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
|$175
|$200
|Galaxy Watch 4
|$150
|$150
|Galaxy Watch 3
|$75
|$75
|Apple Watch Series 8
|$200
|$250
|Apple Watch Series 7
|$175
|$200
|Apple Watch Series 5
|$100
|$100
|Fitbit (any)
|$50
|$50
|Fossil (any)
|$50
|$50
As our sister site 9to5Toys covered today, there are also solid deals to be had right now on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 too.
