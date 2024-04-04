Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch 6 trades up to $250, including $50 for any smartwatch

Samsung, for a limited time, is heavily boosting trade-in credits towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Here’s the full breakdown.

Available now on Samsung.com, trade-in values are heavily boosted when buying a Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic. That’s on top of existing discounts of $50 on Watch 6 and $60 on Watch 6 Classic – plus even more on the LTE variants.

Trade-in values toward Watch 6 Classic are up to $250 for select devices. Watch 6 is up to $200.

Perhaps the best deal here is that Samsung will give you $50 for any smartwatch you have. If you’ve got an old smartwatch, even if it’s broken, you’ll get $50 towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic when you do a trade-in.

We’ve broken down some key device values below, assuming “good condition.”

Towards Galaxy Watch 6 Towards Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $200 $250 Galaxy Watch 5 $175 $200 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $175 $200 Galaxy Watch 4 $150 $150 Galaxy Watch 3 $75 $75 Apple Watch Series 8 $200 $250 Apple Watch Series 7 $175 $200 Apple Watch Series 5 $100 $100 Fitbit (any) $50 $50 Fossil (any) $50 $50

As our sister site 9to5Toys covered today, there are also solid deals to be had right now on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 too.

