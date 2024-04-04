Samsung Z Fold 5 hits best price of the year at $400 off, Arc bumper cases, more

A $400 discount delivers the best price of the year on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $1,400. It comes joined by Arc’s unique Galaxy S23 Ultra aluminum bumper cases, which are seeing rare discounts starting at $51. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops to best price of the year

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB for $1,400. It comes in one of three styles and drops from the usual $1,800 price tag to the second-best price we’ve ever seen. Today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and marks the lowest price we’ve seen this year. In fact, it’s the best discount since back over the holidays last November. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before, all while slimming down the overall thickness.

Arc Galaxy S23 Ultra aluminum bumper cases start at $51

Arc is offering a rare chance to save on its unique lineup of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. These aluminum bumper covers stand out from everything else on the market and are now on sale for the first time. Right now, you can take 15% off the entire lineup of designs for Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $51. The standard matte black finish is down from its usual $60 price tag for the very first time and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to save on a pair of mirror polish silver or chromed gold designs.

Arc’s Pulse cases sport a unique design that combines a two-piece construction made of an aluminum exterior with an interior rubber padding that comes in one of several finishes. Protecting mainly just the corners of your device, the Arc Pulse Galaxy S23 Ultra bumper cases are as minimalist as it gets. We have previously walked away impressed by the Arc Pulse cases when we reviewed the iPhone versions – so the same quality should apply here.

If you’re wondering on how these covers stand up over time, I recently just published a review where I went 2 full months with nothing but one of these Arc cases on my iPhone 15. I talk about how the build aged over time as well as how well it actually protected my smartphone – but the spoiler is pretty damn well.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 smartphone gets more affordable

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $350. This unlocked 128GB smartphone now drops from its usual $450 price tag to mark the third-best price to date at $100 off. It was also last on sale a few months ago for $10 less. Today’s offer comes within $25 of the all-time low from Black Friday. We just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly.

