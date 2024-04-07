Android Auto has been forcing all navigation voice commands through Google Maps

For some users, a bug on Android Auto is causing all voice commands for navigation to be routed through Google Maps, regardless of the user’s preferences.

On Android Auto, voice commands for navigation can be issued through Google Assistant. The way it’s supposed to work is for these commands to be routed through whatever navigation app you’re currently using, or have most recently used.

Lately, though, some users have found that all navigation commands have been routing through Google Maps on Android Auto, even if they want to use Waze or some other app.

This has been happening for a little over a week for some users. Whether it’s Waze or other Android Auto navigation apps, all voice commands just jump back to Google Maps. The only way to fix the problem, some found, was to disable the Google Maps app entirely on their phones.

Now, though, a fix seems to be rolling out. Some affected users claim that version 15.13.46.28 of the Google app has restored the broken functionality.

Have you had issues with Android Auto voice commands going through Google Maps? Let us know in the comments if it’s been a problem, and if it’s fixed itself.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram