 Skip to main content

Why doesn’t Android Auto have a weather card?

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 19 2024 - 7:30 am PT
0 Comments
Android Auto redesign

The new Android Auto dashboard experience is really good at showing more information at once, but some users have been understandably frustrated by the fact that it doesn’t show the weather as older designs did. So, why doesn’t Android Auto have a weather card?

Can Android Auto show a weather card on the dashboard?

In fact, Android Auto does have a weather card, it just doesn’t show to all users. On the dashboard layout of Android Auto, the default layout is to show Google Maps to the driver’s side, then have Maps locations bleed over into a second card for easy access. Below that, you’ll see a media widget for whatever music, audiobook, or podcast app you’re using.

But, as we’ve seen in the past, Android Auto can also show a weather widget. Google has shown it, as pictured above, and it shows up from time to time in posts on Reddit and elsewhere. So, why doesn’t it show for everyone?

The dashboard layout of Android Auto is dynamic, meaning it adjusts its size and what cards are shown based on the size and resolution of the display. In the vast majority of cases, car displays are smaller and lower-resolution, meaning Android Auto prioritizes large, easy to touch buttons and core information on the dashboard on these displays.

On the larger, or higher-resolution panels, though, Android Auto will show Google Maps (or whatever navigation app you’re using) as a bigger, more functional setup. The app becomes fully operable from the dashboard, meaning the extra card used to show recommended locations is no longer needed. And, usually, that’s replaced with a weather card, as pictured below.

Sadly, there’s no built-in way to change this. The only method we’ve found involves a specific third-party wireless adapter and a bit of software tweaking outside of Google’s apps.

android auto widgets 110 dpi

How to check the weather from Android Auto

Luckily, the weather card isn’t the only way to check the weather on Android Auto.

There are a couple of other options. Firstly, you can simply ask the Google Assistant. With a quick “Hey Google” command or a tap of the voice command button on your steering wheel, you can launch into Assistant and ask about the weather at your current location, somewhere else, or ask for a forecast.

Beyond that, there are also dedicated forecast and radar apps on Android Auto. These make it easy to see weather conditions around you, and some can even help you plan for conditions along your route.

android auto weather radar dashboard
android auto weather radar dashboard
android auto weather radar dashboard

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.