Shazam gets a big Wear OS update

Apple-owned Shazam is out with a significant update that revamps the Wear OS app.

The “improved” Shazam for Wear OS “recognizes songs without your phone app.” In becoming independent and not requiring a relay, recognition feels more accurate in our brief testing.

If your watch is not currently connected to the Internet, you can still open the app and have it record what’s playing. Shazam will save and perform the match “when you’re back online.”

Finally, identified songs “now instantly sync across your devices in real-time.” You have to first log-in. If you’re not using the Google Account option, make sure to first open the Shazam app on your Android phone to get everything to work.

Previously, the app started listening upon launch. Now you have to tap the icon to initiate, while scrolling down on the main page shows the last Shazam (and the ability to sign-in). When a song is recognized, you see the name, artist, and background image.

Version 14.18 of Shazam for Wear OS is widely rolled out via the Play Store.

Shazam should add a Wear OS complication and/or Tile for one-tap recognition. At the moment, you can add the app icon to your watch face, but you still have to tap again before it starts listening.

Thanks Jayne