Samsung won’t give the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a bigger battery, leaks say

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 4 2024 - 10:02 am PT
1 Comment
According to a new leak, Samsung won’t be upgrading the battery size of its Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Battery life has always been a bit of a struggle for foldable smartphones. While some brands, like Honor, have been packing bigger batteries into thinner foldables, Samsung hasn’t had a big upgrade in a while. And, with the upcoming Fold 6, it seems like nothing will change.

Ice Universe says that Samsung will have the same battery size in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, 4, and 5 have all had the same 4,400 mAh battery. Bigger than the original Galaxy Fold, but actually smaller than the 4,500 mAh battery found in Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In our reviews of Samsung’s past few foldables, we’ve found that battery life is acceptable, but not great. The smaller battery combined with two displays leads to increased power draw, despite improvements Samsung has made to help out in that area.

That smaller battery will certainly be a disappointment, especially as it’s looking like Samsung’s displays this year will be better than ever.

Alongside the lack of a battery upgrade, charging is also said to stay the same at 25W.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 and an “Ultra” variant in July.

