Google Pixel Watch hits $180, Galaxy Tab S8+ $550, more in Tuesday’s best deals

Google’s original Pixel Watch is headlining today’s best deals as it drops to just $180. The savings come joined by a clearance discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ at $550 as well as the OnePlus Nord N30 at $250. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $70 off Google’s original Pixel Watch

Amazon now offers the original Google Pixel Watch for $180. This is down from the $250 going rate it has been trending at lately and marks a new all-time low. It’s the first time it has dropped under $199 and is now $70 off. Our previous mention, by comparison, was over a month ago at $200. Our hands-on review explores just how all of the fitness tracking tech stacks up for daily use and how it compares to the new second-generation model.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Google also just rolled out a new Fitbit Workout UI to the wearable – so it’s still getting updates.

Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year

Amazon is offering the first Nothing Phone (2) discount of the year. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now sells for $649, down from the usual $699 price tag. It comes in Dark Grey with those iconic light-up Glyph features to boot, and it’s now $50 off. It’s the first discount since back in December, too. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $350 clearance discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $550. This drops the Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet from its usual $900 price tag down to a new all-time low. On top of just being $350 off, today’s offer is also only the first price cut of the year and an extra $50 below our previous mention from December. Today’s offer is the first time it has dropped below $600, too. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage

This might not be the latest flagship tablet from Samsung, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still one of the most capable models around. It comes centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and everything is powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This model sports 128GB of onboard storage and then backs it with support for 1TB microSD card expansion. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz display

Amazon now offers the OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $250. This drops the unlocked 128GB smartphone down from its usual $300 price tag. This is $50 off and matching the second-best price to date. It’s actually the lowest offer of the year and one of the first chances to save in 2024. We last saw it sell for less on Black Friday, where it dropped to $20 below today’s sale price. We break down just what the price cut today delivers over at 9to5Google, or you can just head below for a full rundown on the feature set.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Google’s Nest x Yale Smart Lock comes in three metal finishes

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $229. Today’s offer matches our previous mention as a $71 discount from its usual $300 price tag. This is the best of the year and the lowest since back in December. Unlike previous discounts, today’s offer actually applies to multiple finishes to blend in with different front door hardware. We also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]