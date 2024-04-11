Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 hit GeForce Now in celebration of TV series

Source: Bethesda

GeForce Now has released two Fallout games in celebration of Amazon Prime’s new Fallout TV series. Those two games are among a total of 10 games added this week.

Just a week after GeForce Now added Elder Scrolls Online to the library of cloud games, the company is bringing in another cult-followed series. Fallout 4 is a single-player adventure title that takes place in an apocalyptic world, fresh after disaster. The game was released in 2015 for PC and Xbox, though it’s taken on a new life in the cloud. Fallout 76, on the other hand, is a much newer entry to the series that furthers the Fallout story in a multiplayer setting.

To access either Bethesda title, you’ll need to own it through Steam. Fallout 76 can be purchased on Steam or accessed through Xbox Game Pass, which has a native connection to GeForce Now.

In addition to the Fallout series, a few more titles are being added this week:

GIGANTIC: RAMPAGE EDITION (New release on Steam, April 9)

Inkbound 1.0 (New release, on Steam, April 9)

Broken Roads (New release on Steam, April 10)

Infection Free Zone (New release on Steam, April 11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (New release on Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, April 11)

Backpack Battles (Steam)

Fallout 4 (Steam)

Fallout 76 (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store, Free April 11-18)

Terra Invicta (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

More on GeForce Now: