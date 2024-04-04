Elders Scrolls Online is hitting GeForce Now, expands to Japan

GeForce Now is opening up April with a few exciting additions to its library. Namely, Elder Scrolls Online comes to GeForce Now starting today.

Every month, GeForce Now announces a slew of games that will be coming to the service over the next few weeks. That first week generally sees a few titles that cater to a wide variety of gamers.

This week, Elder Scrolls Online will be available to add to GeForce Now, provided you own it through Steam or the Epic Games Store. The online RPG is set in the Elder Scrolls universe and brings stories beyond the Skyrim adventure. Being on GeForce Now means that users can forego all update wait times and graphical hurdles to play whenever they feel like it – as long as they have a strong internet connection.

Nvidia isn’t stopping there and has opted to bring a few other recognizable titles to the GeForce Now cloud beyond Elder Scrolls Online. That list includes ARK: Survival Ascended and SuperHot: Mind Control Delete. Here’s the full list of available games this week:

ARK: Survival Ascended (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 1)

Thief (New release on Epic Games Store, Free April 4-11)

Sons of Valhalla (New release on Steam, April 5)

Elder Scrolls Online (Steam and Epic Games Store)

MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline (Steam)

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Turbo Golf Racing 1.0 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Throughout the course of the month, GeForce Now is adding additional titles that’ll come to the cloud.

Dead Island 2 (New release on Steam, April 22)

Phantom Fury (New release on Steam, April 23)

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (New release on Steam, April 24)

9-Bit Armies: A Bit Too Far (Steam)

Backpack Battles (Steam)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage (Steam)

Evil West (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Islands of Insight (Steam)

Lightyear Frontier (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Manor Lords (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Metaball (Steam)

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (Steam)

GeForce Now in Japan makes 110 available countries

GeForce Now is also announcing its expansion into Japan, which has surprisingly been left out of the list of available regions up to this point. In any case, users in Japan will be able to access the same library of games that other regions can, so long as those games are purchased in supported storefronts. That includes the new titles on GeForce Now, such as Elder Scrolls Online.

The expansion makes 110 countries for GeForce Now, which is a pretty exciting milestone for the cloud gaming community in general.