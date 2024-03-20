Samsung’s Gaming Hub is coming to Galaxy phones

Gaming Hub became a popular choice for users who wanted a cloud gaming solution for their TVs already baked in. Samsung has announced that its Gaming Hub will expand to Galaxy phones.

A lot of services have stepped onto the scene of cloud gaming. Some major ones like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming have done a lot to further the space. Each of the many services has its own app for a variety of platforms. What Samsung Gaming Hub has done is bring all of these services into one app for even easier access, and it’s taken off for Samsung TVs.

Now, the Gaming Hub is coming to Galaxy phones. At the Game Developers Conference, Samsung announced that the Gaming Hub is expanding beyond just recent TVs and will be coming to the company’s Galaxy devices.

The Gaming Hub will bring an Instant Plays feature that makes it easier to just jump into a game. The main draw of the Gaming Hub is quick access to most cloud gaming services within one app. Having that on your Galaxy Phone could prove to be a huge benefit, especially if you already frequent cloud-based games. It will also provide a place for more users to experience cloud gaming in a more accessible way.

The Gaming Hub app will also act as a place for users to store downloaded games automatically as they’re added from the Play Store or Galaxy Store, presumably. “Instant Plays” is the name that cloud games will sit under.

A lot of details are still to be revealed, but Samsung notes that the Gaming Hub for mobile is currently in beta with a “select number of games,” which likely means the catalog will be slim to begin with.