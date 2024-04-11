Samsung confirms Galaxy AI is coming to more devices ‘soon’

In announcing the expansion of language support for its new AI features, Samsung has also directly confirmed that Galaxy AI is coming to more devices sometime soon.

Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features are available on the Galaxy S24 series and, more recently, on 2023 Galaxy releases such as the Fold 5 and Flip 5. But there have also been rumors of Samsung expanding support to even older devices, such as the Galaxy S22 series.

In yesterday’s press release regarding additional language support, Samsung also directly confirmed that it intends to bring Galaxy AI to more devices in time.

Samsung lists out the currently supported devices, ending with a teaser for “more coming soon,” referring to other Galaxy devices that don’t already have Galaxy AI.

Samsung says:

The newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app across all devices that support Galaxy AI. That includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, with more coming soon.

What might be next in line? That remains to be seen, but the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 seem like obvious candidates.

