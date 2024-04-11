 Skip to main content

Samsung confirms Galaxy AI is coming to more devices ‘soon’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 11 2024 - 7:36 am PT
0 Comments

In announcing the expansion of language support for its new AI features, Samsung has also directly confirmed that Galaxy AI is coming to more devices sometime soon.

Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features are available on the Galaxy S24 series and, more recently, on 2023 Galaxy releases such as the Fold 5 and Flip 5. But there have also been rumors of Samsung expanding support to even older devices, such as the Galaxy S22 series.

In yesterday’s press release regarding additional language support, Samsung also directly confirmed that it intends to bring Galaxy AI to more devices in time.

Samsung lists out the currently supported devices, ending with a teaser for “more coming soon,” referring to other Galaxy devices that don’t already have Galaxy AI.

Samsung says:

The newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app across all devices that support Galaxy AI. That includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, with more coming soon.

What might be next in line? That remains to be seen, but the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 seem like obvious candidates.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.