Galaxy AI features like Live Translate add more languages

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 10 2024 - 8:04 am PT
Much of what Samsung has done with Galaxy AI eases the process of interacting with others who speak a different language. That functionality is only expanding as Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite is taking on more languages in a new update.

When the Galaxy S24 series debuted, a new bag of tricks was released alongside it called Galaxy AI. That feature set consisted of several tools that use Samsung AI models to make certain productivity tasks a little easier on the Galaxy series of phones.

Live Translate was one of the most impressive tools. It can take speech from both parties in a conversation involving two different languages and generate translated audio so each party can understand the other clearly.

Along the same line, Interpreter on Galaxy phones can translate live conversations into text, appearing in a split-screen view so two parties can have a conversation a little easier.

Today, Samsung announced that the Galaxy AI feature set would be including Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian in the list of available languages. Galaxy AI already supported 13 languages prior to this expansion. Further, Samsung plans to add Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French to the list in the spring. Before the end of the year, the company is committing to adapting Romanian, Turkish, Durch, and Swedish.

Added todayComing in springAvailable by the end of the year
Arabic, Indonesian, and RussianAustralian English, Cantonese, and Canadian FrenchRomanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish

The new languages will come as an update in the Settings app, similar to how you would download a new OS version. Samsung notes that if your phone already supports Galaxy AI, these new languages will be available to you.

