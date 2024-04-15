Samsung officially bringing One UI 6.1 and AI features to Galaxy S22, Fold 4, Flip 4 in May

After launching first on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are officially expanding to older Galaxy devices including Galaxy S22, Fold 4, Flip 4, and Tab S8.

Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features are the big selling point of Galaxy S24, but they’ve also slowly been expanding. Last month, Samsung expanded the features, which are available in the One UI 6.1 update, to the Galaxy S23 series, Fold 5, Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

In a post today, Samsung has officially announced more devices will be getting Galaxy AI, with One UI 6.1 coming to the Galaxy S22 series and some other 2022 releases starting next month. Samsung says to expect the update to arrive in “early” May.

Supported devices include:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung is also rumored to be bringing One UI 6.1 and select Galaxy AI features to select devices from 2021 including the Galaxy S21 series. However, the company hasn’t officially announced it in a post such as the one released today.

What Galaxy AI features will be available on Galaxy S22 and these other devices? Almost the whole suite.

The full list of Galaxy AI features for Galaxy S22 and more includes:

Circle to Search with Google

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

AI-Generated Wallpaper

The only AI feature not available to these 2022 Galaxy devices is Instant Slow-Mo, which is also not available on the Galaxy S23 FE as it uses the same processor as the Galaxy S22.

