 Skip to main content

Samsung officially bringing One UI 6.1 and AI features to Galaxy S22, Fold 4, Flip 4 in May

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 15 2024 - 5:50 am PT
2 Comments
samsung galaxy s22+

After launching first on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are officially expanding to older Galaxy devices including Galaxy S22, Fold 4, Flip 4, and Tab S8.

Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features are the big selling point of Galaxy S24, but they’ve also slowly been expanding. Last month, Samsung expanded the features, which are available in the One UI 6.1 update, to the Galaxy S23 series, Fold 5, Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

In a post today, Samsung has officially announced more devices will be getting Galaxy AI, with One UI 6.1 coming to the Galaxy S22 series and some other 2022 releases starting next month. Samsung says to expect the update to arrive in “early” May.

Supported devices include:

  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S8+
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung is also rumored to be bringing One UI 6.1 and select Galaxy AI features to select devices from 2021 including the Galaxy S21 series. However, the company hasn’t officially announced it in a post such as the one released today.

What Galaxy AI features will be available on Galaxy S22 and these other devices? Almost the whole suite.

The full list of Galaxy AI features for Galaxy S22 and more includes:

  • Circle to Search with Google
  • Chat Assist
  • Interpreter
  • Live Translate
  • Note Assist
  • Transcript Assist
  • Browsing Assist
  • Generative Edit
  • Edit Suggestion
  • AI-Generated Wallpaper

The only AI feature not available to these 2022 Galaxy devices is Instant Slow-Mo, which is also not available on the Galaxy S23 FE as it uses the same processor as the Galaxy S22.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.