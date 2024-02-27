Samsung now lets you demo Galaxy AI features on your own phone

Live Translate

Samsung has been hitting the AI drum hard with the Galaxy S24 series. Even if you don’t own a Galaxy device with the newest AI tools and features, Samsung still wants you to experience it on your phone with the Try Galaxy app, which is now available for Android.

The Galaxy S24 series packs a few AI features that focus on being useful more than garnering attention just because it’s AI. Those features include Live Translate for phone calls, Generative Edit for photo editing, and Chat Assist for conversations with others. All of these prove to be useful on a daily basis, and some would be great to see on other devices.

The Try Galaxy app is a known tool that Samsung uses to try to advertise proprietary hardware to users on different devices. In the past, Samsung has used the app to get people to switch to One UI with a demo showcasing all of its front-running features.

Now, Samsung is making the Try Galaxy app available for users on Android and even existing Galaxy phones. The idea looks to be to not only advertsie Galaxy AI features to users on other Android devices but to showcase those features to those who don’t have them on their Galaxy phone yet.

Samsung confirmed that One UI 6.1 and its AI features would be coming to several recent devices from the company. However, not all Galaxy phones can take advantage of them. By making the Try Galaxy app available for those users with older Galaxy devices, the idea is likely to convince them to upgrade.

In any case, the app is a cool tool to get an idea of what AI features Samsung is working on. It showcases Live Translate, Note Assist, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, and more of the genuinely useful tools on the S24 series. The app is meant to be more of a guided demo than a way to bring these tools to your phone, so you won’t be able to edit your photos.

The Try Galaxy app is available on Samsung’s website for Android devices and iPhones.