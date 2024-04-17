 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 8a leaks in four colors, including a vibrant green [U]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 17 2024 - 12:44 pm PT
10 Comments

Ahead of its likely soon launch, the Google Pixel 8a has just surfaced in four color variants including very vibrant blue and green hues.

Update 4/17 with new renders.

We’ve seen the Pixel 8a leak on a few occasions so far, revealing its rounded design and more. Now, some official-looking renders posted by Android Headlines are showing off all four color variants of the Pixel 8a which are apparently called Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.

The images below show off the Pixel 8a from all sides, including giving us a better look at the semi-thick bezels. The front of the device first appeared in real-life photos earlier this week, but with the screen turned off. With the screen on, we can see that the bezels are considerably bigger than on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but not much bigger than the Pixel 7a. The rounded design, though, does seem to make them a bit more prominent.

All four colors of the Pixel 8a are expected to feature matte texture on the back and the side rails, as previously leaks have suggested.

We suspect that the names mentioned in this leak are probably subject to change. While the black, white, and blue variants line up closely with flagship counterparts, the shade of green here is nowhere close to the “Mint” that Google launched earlier this year, which is a very faint color.

It’s not clear why only the “Porcelain” color is in a case…

It’s also likely that the green will be a Google Store-exclusive, much like the “Coral” Pixel 7a.

Update 4/17: Offering a better quality look, @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X shows the Pixel 8a in all four colors from all angles. These appear to be all of the exact same renders – the “Porcelain” color is even still in a case for some reason – just not nearly as low-resolution.

The Pixel 8a is likely to debut at Google I/O in May, but no leaks have pinpointed an exact launch date. Also up in the air is the price, which is rumored to be a bit higher.

More on Pixel 8a:

