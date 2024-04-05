‘Galaxy Watch FE’ name surfaces, suggesting an Apple-like smartwatch lineup

Samsung is apparently planning a “Galaxy Watch FE” to add to its lineup of smartwatches, which is becoming increasingly Apple-like.

According to model numbers spotted in an IMEI database by Android Headlines, Samsung is planning to release the “Galaxy Watch FE” globally, including in the US and Korea. Not much is known about the smartwatch besides its SM-R866 model number, but it’s thought that this might be the Galaxy Watch 4 refresh that was mentioned a couple of months ago.

If that’s the case, we can expect a familiar hardware design with the older Exynos W920 chipset. But, for now, that’s just speculation.

Rather, the more interesting thing about this “Galaxy Watch FE” is what it signals for Samsung’s smartwatch lineup.

For 2024, the company is expected to have three variants of the Galaxy Watch 7. A standard, sporty model, alongside what’s expected to be a “Classic” and, finally, a “Pro” with a bigger battery. Combined with this “FE” model which would presumably have a lower price tag, that mirrors Apple’s Watch lineup pretty closely. Currently, Apple sells the Apple Watch Series 9 in two sizes alongside the Ultra 2 and, on the affordable end, the Apple Watch SE.

It’s a smart move on Samsung’s part, but the biggest question mark would be what Samsung’s point of entry would be on pricing. The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299, just $50 more than the Apple Watch SE. If we had to guess, $199 would be the price to aim for.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Watch 7 around July, but this “FE” could, presumably, arrive at any time now.

