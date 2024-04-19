You gotta see this wild ‘Coach Prime’ edition Motorola Razr

The Motorola Razr is one of the most affordable foldable flip phones, and also one of the best you can buy today. Now, Boost Mobile is debuting a custom Motorola Razr in collaboration with “Coach Prime.”

“Coach Prime” is Deion Sanders, a former NFL player before becoming a coach for colleague football teams. Currently, Sanders coaches for the Colorado Buffaloes and stars in “Coach Prime” on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary series follows Sanders through coaching first Jackson State, and in the 2023 season, the Buffaloes.

Now, Boost Mobile is putting out an exclusive “Coach Prime” edition of the Motorola Razr.

This special variant is available starting today as a limited edition release. Functionally and under the hood, it’s the same Razr (2023) that we know and love, just with a fresh coat of paint.

The hardware here is black, but with a gold frame around the entire device. The customizations don’t stop there, though, with “You Gotta Believe!” across the top of the device above the cover display, and Boost Mobile and “Prime” logos stamped across the back alongside a gold Motorola logo.

Personally, I think the black and gold look is actually nice, but the additional stamps take things just a step too far. It’s a very busy design. But, worst, the “You Gotta Believe” stamp on the front will be upside down when you’re looking at the cover display, which seems like a massive oversight, and one showcased through Boost’s promo materials.

The “Coach Prime” Motorola Razr is available now starting at $149 when you sign up for a Boost Unlimited plan.

What do you think of the design?

