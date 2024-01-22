Motorola’s 2024 Razr foldable leaks as Lenovo sets its sights on top three spot

Lenovo has big plans for Motorola’s future in the smartphone industry, with its eyes on a spot among Samsung and Apple in the top three, and a big part of that will come down to foldables, like the 2024 Motorola Razr which has leaked.

As reported by CNBC, Lenovo executives are pushing for major growth at Motorola over the next three years, with the company aiming to get Motorola into the top three smartphone manufacturers globally.

Currently, Motorola is the eighth-largest smartphone maker, with roughly 4% of global market share. As was recently reported, Apple is currently the world’s largest smartphone maker, with Samsung closely behind. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Tranisson make up the rest of the top five.

To make up the gap, Lenovo is apparently relying on the premium push foldables as well as expansions to new countries such as India.

In 2023, Motorola renewed its efforts in foldables, releasing the Razr+ and Razr (2023), the latter being the most affordable foldable in the US and many other markets at just $699 (but often far less). While there aren’t many details on what’s next, a new leak shows off Motorola’s 2024 Razr foldable, which will apparently be quite similar to the 2023 Razr+.

MSPowerUser shared the image below of what is claimed to be the 2024 Motorola Razr flagship, currently codenamed “Glory.” The device is said to be a successor to the Razr+ (known as Razr 40 Ultra internationally) and will apparently be sold at Verizon Wireless in the United States. Motorola has been a long-time partner of Verizon, but the carrier skipped the Razr+ last year despite having originally helped bring the original foldable Razr to market back in 2019.

