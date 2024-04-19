 Skip to main content

Qualcomm teases Snapdragon X Elite news for next week as first Lenovo laptop leaks

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 19 2024 - 10:31 am PT
Snapdragon Elite X

Qualcomm first announced its new Windows chipset last year, but no machines have actually gone on sale with Snapdragon X Elite thus far. Now, though, Qualcomm is teasing some sort of announcement on April 24.

In a post on Twitter/X, Qualcomm teases that something about Snapdragon X Elite is being revealed on April 24. There’s not much to indicate what’s being announced, though there are some easy guesses.

Snapdragon X Elite was announced in late 2023 as an ARM-based chip for Windows laptops. Similar to Apple Silicon in MacBooks, the promise was to deliver powerful chips that have better battery life compared to traditional x86 chips. But, since that announcement, not a single laptop has actually been announced using X Elite.

It’s been speculated that one of the first laptops using Snapdragon X Elite will be a variation the Surface Laptop 6, which is expected to show up in May. Qualcomm’s teased date is about a month prior, so we probably won’t see Microsoft’s new laptop, but there’s always the possibility of seeing more laptop announcements. A Lenovo laptop powered by X Elite leaked this week – the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition.

Also likely is the official reveal of “Snapdragon X Plus,” which first leaked earlier this month as a cut-down version of X Elite.

Whatever the case, it’s certainly an exciting time for Windows laptops right around the corner.

