Roborock’s latest vacuum/mop, the S8 MaxV Ultra, helps with ‘Cleaning Beyond Limits’ [$200 off + free gifts]

Roborock, the leader in high-tech floor cleaning with the most robotic vacuum sales worldwide of any brand, has released its latest flagship robotic vacuum/mop, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. This self-cleaning, all-in-one solution is primed to help you with “Cleaning Beyond Limits.”

Roborock knows that most people don’t want to spend much of their time vacuuming and mopping their floors, which is why they’ve spent nearly a decade developing best-in-class technology designed to reclaim those hours of your life. Roborock particularly specializes in robot vacuums and mops that handle all the hard work for you, automating as much as possible.

With the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, this goes a step further with new “corner-to-edge” cleaning designed to cover every inch of your home’s flooring – no more dust bunnies in the corners! It accomplishes this with a FlexiArm Design™ side brush that sweeps up messes from hard-to-reach areas near corners and furniture.

This is made possible with the help of PreciSense® LiDAR navigation (enhanced with cameras and Reactive AI 2.0) to map out the best paths through your home. This technology also automatically recognizes your pets and purposely avoids getting in their path.

Powering the actual cleaning is the DuoRoller Riser™ vacuum brush that’s designed to avoid hair tangles, while the enhanced Carpet Boost+ system does a 30% better job of getting hair out of carpets than the Roborock S7. To fight tough stains, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra includes the VibraRise® 3.0 mopping system, scrubbing an impressive 4000 times per minute.

Once your floors are fully cleaned and mopped, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra returns to its charging and cleaning station to get ready for the next run. The station changes out the mop water, dispenses detergent, washes and dries the mop heads, and can even wait to charge during affordable off-peak hours. With the right hookups in your home, you can also opt for the “refill and drainage” base variant, which uses your home’s water connections to refill and drain the mop water.

What sets the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra apart from the lower S8 Max Ultra is the maximum suction power, topping out at 10,000 Pa (versus 8,000 Pa). This suction and the exceptional mopping are also managed by DirTect technology, which automatically adjusts strategies to properly handle the stain.

You’ll also find built-in “Hello Rocky” voice controls, which work both online and offline. Leveraging the built-in mapping technology, you can easily ask for just a particular room to be cleaned. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra’s Matter connectivity, allowing it to seamlessly connect to Google Home, Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and more.

Special deal: Get your S8 MaxV Ultra now!

Starting this month, you can purchase the S8 MaxV Ultra for $1,799.99 and the S8 Max Ultra for $1,399.99 via Amazon and Roborock’s web store – that’s a $200 savings on the S8 Max Ultra, which retails for $1,599,99.

To sweeten the deal, the S8 MaxV Ultra comes with an incredible five-year warranty. Plus, as an added bonus, purchase your S8 MaxV Ultra and get a Roborock Flexi Lite lightweight wet/dry cleaner for free, a $399 value, and an accessory package for the S8 MaxV Ultra!



This special offer is available from April 22 to 28 via Amazon or Roborock’s website, so check it out and get yours today!

Better yet, if you’ve already joined the Roborock family, there’s a new trade-in program to help make the upgrade easier. By trading in your previous Roborock model, you can get hundreds of dollars in cash back, making this an even wiser investment in your home’s cleanliness.