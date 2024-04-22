Google Drive search filters now rolling out on Android

Despite being announced over a month ago and available on iOS for some time, Google Drive on Android is now getting the promised search filters option.

As spotted by Android Police, this function lets you quickly find document types within Google Drive by using filters from the search bar. You can filter out content by specific “File Type,” “People,” and when the file was last “Modified.”

“File type” includes Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Forms, Photos & images, PDFs, Videos, Shortcuts, Folders, Sites, Audio, Drawings, Archives (.zip).

“Last modified” lets you choose from Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, This year, Last year or a custom date or period.

“People” includes the original file owner or anyone that was previously tagged within a file/document.

This does help you get the files you need right away, as Google Drive is capable of determining just what common types of content fall into each category. For example, Photoshop .PSD files are identified as “Drawings” per the document type field. If you have lots of files in your Drive account, this could prove to be especially useful when you are juggling various media types:

All of the new filters can be stacked or combined if you want broader searches for content or more refined selections. You can also use your own custom search terms alongside the search filters in Google Drive to pinpoint practically anything you may have uploaded to your online storage account.

This function has been available on iOS and web since the original announcement, but we’re now seeing this on multiple Android devices running the latest v2.24.147.0 build with personal and Google Workspace accounts.

