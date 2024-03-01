Google Drive speeding up video playback, improving mobile search

Google Drive is rolling out a pair of updates, including improved video playback and more search filters on mobile.

Google is “enabling generation and playback of Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) video transcodes for all new videos uploaded” to Drive. This will allow for adaptive bitrate playback that takes into account the quality of your network to adjust the playback resolution.

As such, video should start faster once you click the play button, while you can expect less re-buffering “in normal playback as well as during playback at higher speeds.”

The Google Drive player very much looks like YouTube’s, but it’s never been as fast. DASH is rolling out for new videos uploaded to Drive, while Google plans to update existing clips “by the end of the year” to take advantage.

Meanwhile, the Google Drive mobile apps will benefit from more search options. Today, you get a combined carousel of file types and date filters. That’s changing to dropdown menus and will be joined by People:

Simplifying how you access query filters by introducing filter categories that are accessible directly below the search bar and include filters for File Type, Owners and Last modified.

Showing you relevant query filters as you type your query, enabling you to easily select a filter and saving you the time and effort of typing out the full search.

Adding the option to further refine your search after reaching the search results page.

This is already live on iOS and coming soon to Android.