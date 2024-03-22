Google Drive ‘Home’ page gets a new search bar

In November, Google introduced a new “Home” page for the Drive website and it’s now getting an “expanded search bar and enhanced search chip capabilities.”

The search field no longer appears at the very top next to the logo. It has been moved to the inner container/content view where there’s even a “Welcome to Drive” prompt. This new position for the bar only applies to this page and it remains docked in the usual location everywhere else.

You then get filters — Type, People, Modified, and Location — that immediately jump you into search results. Google Drive added Home to make it “easier and faster for you to find files that matter most.”

This change definitely helps distinguish the default Start page, which you can fortunately change back to My Drive in Settings.

The new Home search bar is rolling out now to Google Drive and will be available to Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google Accounts.

