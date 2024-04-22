 Skip to main content

Another slightly sketchy leak claims Pixel 8a is getting a price hike

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 22 2024 - 7:05 am PT
Google’s mid-range Pixel lineup has offered some great deals over the years, but the prices have crept higher year by year. With Google Pixel 8a, another leak adds fuel to the fire that the price will be going up.

The Google Pixel 6a was the most affordable device of the modern Pixel series, with its price landing at $449. The Pixel 7a then moved up to $499 with select upgrades including wireless charging.

Pixel 8a, meanwhile, is expected to bring some more overdue upgrades. Alongside the return of wireless charging, the device is also expected to bring a 120Hz display as well as Tensor G3, a pretty big chipset upgrade. If it’s anything like the rest of the Pixel 8 series, the device might also be getting updates for a long time to come.

As such, another price hike for Pixel 8a doesn’t seem out of the question. A leak earlier this year suggested that the device will cost €569.90 in Germany, up from the 7a’s €499.

Now, PassionateGeekz (via GSMArena) is sourcing a Canadian retailer which, apparently, listed Pixel 8a at a starting price of $708.99, with the upgraded 256GB variant at $792.99. That’s well up from the $599 price that Pixel 7a currently carries in the country, but it’s also pretty safe to assume these listings don’t contain final pricing.

Given we don’t know the track record at play here, it’s worth taking this all with a grain of salt, but it certainly lines up with prior reports.

What do you think of a more expensive Pixel 8a? Let us know in the comments below.

