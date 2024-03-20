Galaxy Ring to integrate with Samsung Food and act as a digital nutritionist

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring is heavily focused on being a health wearable, and that may include helping you figure out what to eat via Samsung Food, according to a new report.

Korean publication ChoSun Biz reports that Samsung plans to integrate the Galaxy Ring with Samsung Food, the app it acquired recently for delivering recipes and meal plans. The goal of linking the two, the report says, would be help create a diet plan, like a nutritionist might, based on the user’s health information as captured by Ring.

There would also, apparently, be integration with Samsung’s home appliances.

A Samsung official explained (translated):

Samsung Food creates a personalized menu through Galaxy Ring, and Samsung Food, which is linked to a Samsung refrigerator equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) vision, analyzes the ingredients in the refrigerator and recommends ready-to-cook foods and recipes. The cooking values ​​of the customized recipe are sent directly to the Samsung oven, so the user does not need to set the cooking temperature or time separately, and missing ingredients can also be delivered through the Samsung e-Food Center

It’s an interesting idea to say the least, and one that might actually workout given the Galaxy Ring’s focus. Samsung is positioning the wearable not just as a basic health tracker, but as something that can more accurately help you learn about your health given it can be worn for longer stretches without being charged. Previous reports have mentioned up to nine days of use on a charge.

Samsung Food is available today for free. The app was rebranded from “Whisk” late last year. Galaxy Ring, meanwhile, is expected to arrive later this year.

