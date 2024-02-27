Samsung Galaxy Ring to have up to nine days of battery, launching second half of 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is quickly on its way and new information keeps coming, including an official estimate on battery life.

Speaking to FNNews, Samsung has confirmed that the battery life of the Galaxy Ring will fall somewhere in-between five and nine days. That estimate puts Samsung’s ring in pretty good company, potentially beating the 4-6 day estimate of rings from UltraHuman and RingConn, while also potentially beating out the one-week estimate of the Oura ring.

This extended battery life falls in line with Samsung’s pretty obvious vision for this product, which is to have a health-tracking device that largely fades into the background.

Beyond that, though, Samsung also confirmed to The Elec that the Galaxy Ring will see its release in the second half of this year. That comes as no surprise, as previous reports have pointed at July 2024 for the launch, but it’s nice to have further confirmation nonetheless.

Yesterday, we had a chance to take a first look at the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 to check out its charging method, colors, and various sizes.

