 Skip to main content

Report: Samsung prepares massive 400,000 Galaxy Rings for August release

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 12 2024 - 8:42 am PT
3 Comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is set to release later on this year, and the company is apparently gearing up for pretty hefty demand with 400,000 units being produced to meet initial orders for its release date in August.

A report from ETNews claims that Samsung is set to produce 400,000 Galaxy Ring units to meet initial demand for the fitness tracker. Mass production of the Galaxy Ring is set to begin around May 2024 ahead of the expected Summer (July) launch date and August release.

This initial figure is pretty massive given the state of the market for smart rings. For context, 400,000 is nearly half of what Oura, the current smart ring market leader, had sold to date as of March 2022.

But, assuming initial demand is even greater than Samsung’s expectations, the report goes on to mention that it’s expected Samsung will be able to keep up given the product’s small footprint and the current abundance of parts.

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring was first shown off last month at MWC 2024, where Samsung confirmed that the wearable will have nine sizes, three finishes, and have up to nine days of battery life. The device can work in tandem with a Galaxy Watch, but won’t work on iPhone, and it remains to be seen how many Android phones it will work with.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.