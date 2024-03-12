Report: Samsung prepares massive 400,000 Galaxy Rings for August release

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is set to release later on this year, and the company is apparently gearing up for pretty hefty demand with 400,000 units being produced to meet initial orders for its release date in August.

A report from ETNews claims that Samsung is set to produce 400,000 Galaxy Ring units to meet initial demand for the fitness tracker. Mass production of the Galaxy Ring is set to begin around May 2024 ahead of the expected Summer (July) launch date and August release.

This initial figure is pretty massive given the state of the market for smart rings. For context, 400,000 is nearly half of what Oura, the current smart ring market leader, had sold to date as of March 2022.

But, assuming initial demand is even greater than Samsung’s expectations, the report goes on to mention that it’s expected Samsung will be able to keep up given the product’s small footprint and the current abundance of parts.

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring was first shown off last month at MWC 2024, where Samsung confirmed that the wearable will have nine sizes, three finishes, and have up to nine days of battery life. The device can work in tandem with a Galaxy Watch, but won’t work on iPhone, and it remains to be seen how many Android phones it will work with.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram