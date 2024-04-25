Google fixes ‘blank’ Fitbit Dashboard bug on the web [U]

In recent days, the Fitbit Dashboard available on the web has been bugging out — by going blank — amid speculation that Google might be shutting down the site for an app only experience.

Update 4/25: Google tells us today that the issue some users were facing with the Fitbit Dashboard being blank has been fixed. It’s a somewhat encouraging sign that the web UI that people clearly still care about will remain for the time being. Besides the old design, it remains pretty capable.

Update 4/23: Google is aware of the Fitbit Dashboard loading bug and is working on a fix.

Original 4/22: Fitbit Dashboard on the web blank amid shutdown fears

The Dashboard on fitbit.com after you sign-in — top-right corner — has been around for many years. (Specifically, when you had to sync your Fitbit tracker via a dedicated dock or wirelessly with a USB dongle connected to your PC as smartphones weren’t quite commonplace yet.)

Featuring the old Fitbit logo, the interface hasn’t changed, but some people like that compared to last year’s Material You redesign, which they find too simplified.

Starting last week, the site has been devoid of stat cards for some people (depicted above). There appears to be a caching issue which you can remedy in Chrome by going to browser Settings > Privacy and security > Clear browsing data. Uncheck “Cookies and other site data” — as that will require you to re-sign into everything — but leave “Cached images and files” checked and then “Clear data.” This should restore the Fitbit Dashboard for those having this issue.

This could just be a web bug, but another factor is a “Check out your health dashboard in the Fitbit app. Get Fitbit on your device” banner that’s accompanied by an exclamation mark. Google deprecating the web dashboard is not out of the realm of possibility given the mobile focus. In fact, something similar happened with the Google Fit website a few years ago.

People are fearing that and complaining vocally about it:

More on Fitbit: