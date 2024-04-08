Google Home routines can now include your Fitbit stats

The Google Home app has added a new option to read out your Fitbit stats for the day when using routines on devices with Google Assistant.

Under the “Automations” tab in the Google Home app, there’s a new option for routines. “Get Wellness Info” links with Google Fit or Fitbit to read out your available data as a part of a routine or automation. For example, your “Goodnight” routine can now read out your steps and activity throughout the data, as well as your sleep data from the night before.

This new option has appeared fairly recently, but over three years since Google Assistant initially picked up Fitbit integration.

Through the new routine, you can choose to hear activity and/or sleep data, with categories including:

Step count

Distance travelled

Calories burned

Days exercised out of the week

Hours slept

Sleep start time

This appears to be widely available, but it’s only available through Google Home’s “Personal Routines.”

Would you want your Fitbit data read out before going to bed or on command? Let’s discuss in the comments!

