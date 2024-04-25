Samsung Galaxy S24+ lands at $850 (Save $150), Galaxy Buds 2 $100, more

An all-time low is now live on the Samsung Galaxy S24+ at $850. It comes joined by a notable discount on the companion Galaxy Buds 2 at $100 in your choice of four colors. Plus, Samsung’s 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro falls to new all-time low of $945. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ all-time low is live at $850

Amazon is now offering the Galaxy S24+ for $850. This drops the unlocked 128GB Android smartphone down from its usual $1,000 price tag. It matches the all-time low at $150 off and is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since first launching back at the beginning of the year. If you need extra storage, Amazon has the 512GB Galaxy S24+ marked down to $970 from its usual $1,120 price tag – also an all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24+ may be the lineup’s entry-level smartphone, but it still comes powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and AI features as its more senior counterparts in the S24 collection. On top of photography assistance, there’s also Circle to Search tech and more. The S24+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that can hit 2,600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a triple camera setup comprised of 50MP and 12MP Ultrawide lenses, with a holepunch selfie camera on the front to complete the handset.

Samsung’s 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro falls to new all-time low of $945

Amazon is now offering the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $945. This Windows laptop sports an Intel i7 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage as it drops down from the original $1,750 price tag. This is a new all-time low at $805 off and beats our previous mention from last fall by an extra $34. Today’s offer is the first discount in months, too.

My main takeaway with today’s discount is that this is one of the best Windows PCs you could score the less than $1,000. Samsung backs its Galaxy Book 3 Pro with an Intel i7 Evo processor that powers the 16-inch AMOLED 2880 x 1800 display. It has 1TB of SSD storage as well as 16GB of memory, with an aluminum chasis, 1080p webcam, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can get a better feel for the whole experience over in our hands-on review of the Pro 360 version.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come in four colors at $100

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $100. These earbuds drop from the usual $150 price tag in all four colors down to the second-best price of the year. This is $50 off and the lowest in over a month. It comes within $20 of 2024 low and is only the second notable price cut since the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s offer is also only $10 more than the less capable Galaxy Buds FE.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an earbud fit test to get the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

