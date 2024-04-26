Fitbit Sense 2 falls to $140 (Reg. $300) in today’s best deals, Versa 4 $105, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, more

A new all-time low that drops Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch to just $140 headlines today’s best deals. Friday’s other offers include Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $170 as well as another fitting spring discount on the Fitbit Versa 4 at $105 – another all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch drops to just $140

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch for $140. This is down from the usual $300 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s $60 under our previous mention from back in January and saves you a total of $160. By comparison, we saw it sell for $198 back on Black Friday, too. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hits $170

Amazon now has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $170 in all three colors. This is $60 off the usual $230 price tag and beats our previous mention from earlier on in the spring by an extra $10. It’s a notable discount to bring home the company’s latest flagship earbuds at the lowest price in 2024 – all with the added live translation features that Samsung just began rolling out.

Packed into the refreshed design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Fitbit Versa 4 lands at Amazon low of $105 for spring

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $105. This is $95 off the usual $200 going rate and one of the first discounts of the year. It’s marking a new Amazon low by a long shot and beats our previous mention by an extra $45. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage, or you can just head below the fold, where we break down the whole feature set.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]