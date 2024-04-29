 Skip to main content

WhatsApp bug breaks ability to send video from Android devices

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Apr 29 2024 - 2:44 am PT
A bug in the most recent versions of WhatsApp appears to have broken the ability to send on-device video files on Android phones.

Growing complaints have appeared on Reddit showing problems with sending videos on WhatsApp for Android. After hearing of the issue, we have since tested and experienced the same problem with video files not being sent as expected over the past 24 hours. A pop-up message will appear reading:

“Can’t send this video. Choose a different video and try again.” Annoyingly, this persists and the message will only appear after attempting to process the video file within WhatsApp. Photos and other filetypes don’t seem to struggle.

From our testing, it seems that videos shot or downloaded locally to your Android device will encounter an issue during the upload process within WhatsApp messenger. MOV video files shot on iPhone and received from other contacts within WhatsApp can be forwarded or sent on without hiccups. That said, even some files we have downloaded from the Instagram app on Android directly to device storage cannot be sent to contacts within WhatsApp.

As far as we can tell, the problem isn’t manifesting on all Android devices. However, we have only been able to test on several other Android devices including Galaxy S series handsets. This could be widespread as of the latest v2.24.9.34 update which is running on our test units, but reports suggest this is also affecting the most recent WhatsApp beta update.

A temporary solution that will allow you to continue sending video messages on your Android phone is to downgrade to Whatsapp version 2.24.8.85. It’s not clear just how widespread the issue is or if devices are randomly affected by the bug. Let us know if you are still having issues down in the comments section below.

