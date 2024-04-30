Latest Pixel 8a leak reveals bigger battery and $499 starting price

Another fresh leak of the Pixel 8a has revealed more images of the device, as well as the pricing in the US which, contrary to past rumors, may not be getting a price hike after all.

Through the past several weeks, Pixel 8a leaks have suggested that Google plans to raise the price of its mid-range device, despite having already upped the price of the Pixel 7a last year. However, US pricing had never leaked, but that’s now changed.

SmartPrix cites information from @OnLeaks that the US price of the Pixel 8a will, in fact, be the same as the Pixel 7a at $499. That’s for the 128GB variant, where the new 256GB model would jump up to $559.

Beyond that, the same report also mentions that the battery size on Pixel 8a will increase to 4,500 mAh. That’s up from 4,385 mAh on the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is also said to be equipped with a 120Hz display, as we’ve heard before.

Finally, the report also reveals several more official-looking marketing images of the phone, showing off its black, blue, and green colors in real-life settings. There’s not much revealed from those, but one image does show Circle to Search in action.

The Pixel 8a is expected to make its debut in the next couple of weeks, especially as Google I/O is right around the corner on May 14.

Are you planning to buy it?

More on Pixel 8a:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram