Should you buy a new phone now, or wait for the Pixel 8a?

We’re eagerly awaiting Google’s next mid-ranger and this mid-year mid-range refresh might encroach upon the base Pixel 8. Even if it’s not on your radar we still think you need to wait until the Pixel 8a launches before picking up a new phone – here’s why.

Pixel 8a expectations

Google has not officially shared any info on the Pixel 8a. Leaks and rumors have done a fair bit to help give a clearer indication of what this next-generation mid-ranger will bring to the table. As you would expect, the design is going to adopt the Pixel 8 series’ latest bubbly aesthetic traits.

If you are happy to wait until release, you should be able to grab the Pixel 8a in at least three colors including Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. The Pixel 8a will be rounded and recent leaks show that it has matte finishes rather than the glossy designs used in years prior.

The 8a’s frame is said to measure 52.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, which would be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7a’s 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm chassis. Because more curved corners are going to be used, the 8a is likely to be noticeably smaller in the hand but without decreasing the screen size.

Even with size shaving, the AMOLED display is sticking to 6.1 inches. If you want a small phone, this might be a decent candidate. Upgrades are due on the 1080p display. A 120Hz screen is expected, which is a minor but notable upgrade over the 90Hz-rated Pixel 7a. Other specs include the Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of onboard storage. We’re also expecting wireless charging and – hopefully – improved wired charging via USB-C.

There ain’t much change in the camera hardware this year. Expect the 64-megapixel rated Sony IMX787 main sensor to stick around alongside the secondary 13-megapixel Sony IMX712 sensor. The selfie camera is also not changing. It’ll likely be the Sony IMX000 sensor and enables Face Unlock.

Like last year, we’re waiting to see just what camera tricks Google has in store for the Pixel 8a. We hope that Macro Focus makes the jump down the totem, but it’s unlikely we’re going to see Video Boost or Pro Controls. These two options are not on the regular Pixel 8 so highly unlikely to come to the 8a. We’re also hopeful that Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser are bundled in.

It’s a formality that Android 14 will come pre-installed, but it’s not clear if the Pixel 8a will stick to the old update plan or get the full 7-year support window. If the latter is promised, then this could be the best budget phone for most people by virtue of the support window alone.

Because of just how closely the prospective spec sheet aligns with the base Pixel 8, it could encroach heavily but at an even cheaper price point. The marginally longer update timeline could also make the Pixel 8a a better overall value proposition for anyone shopping for a new device right now.

What about the Pixel 7a?

While we suggest waiting for the Pixel 8a, it’ll shunt aside the Pixel 7a. Because Google’s A-series smartphones hit store shelves almost a year ago, the new hardware will supersede it. Sure, the 7a is almost a year old, but it’s still a solid affordable alternative that should be seriously considered. Moreover, the initial $499 retail price has decreased significantly since May 2023.

The 8a isn’t expected to offer such a huge leap that the 6a to the 7a provided. That means that if you can stomach some minor downgrades, the Pixel 7a could be a way to get a super cheap yet premium Pixel experience. The Tensor G2 processor isn’t the most powerful, but remains more than capable as it can do the basics without breaking a sweat. It does have some overheating issues though that you should probably be aware of. Avoid games and it’s still a great “general purpose” Pixel.

Because the camera system will likely be identical, you should be confident that stills and video will look practically identical from the 7a and the 8a. No information is known on camera features at this stage, but expect to miss out on some of the newer AI-based tricks if the 7a is your preferred phone.

When the 7a was released, Google kept the 6a in the lineup as a sub-$300 entry model. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to think that we’ll see the 7a stick around this year, too. The other good thing about this is that the 7a is super cheap now. It regularly dips below $349 and will go even lower on some storefronts as carriers attempt to clear inventory or stock. It might not be the newest model, but it still has lots to offer.

The case for buying the Pixel 8

Even if you are looking at the Google Pixel 8, please wait for the Pixel 8a. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the upcoming model might be a better buy for you than the 8. It’s going to be marginally cheaper and come in more colors.

Secondly, the release of the Pixel 8a will undoubtedly affect the current Pixel 8 pricing. This happened last year when the Pixel 7 was heavily discounted after the 7a hit store shelves. We’re not exactly sharing any inside trade secrets here, but usually, the older hardware gets a discount because the newer, shinier product is now on sale. This could happen again in the coming weeks.

Thirdly, if the 8a lacks some Pixel 8 features, you’ll know for certain which phone is right for you. Waiting is a win-win.

Should you buy now or wait for Pixel 8a?

About upgrading: 9to5Google often gives specific product recommendations. Sometimes, we may suggest not upgrading, due to various reasons including, but not limited to: increased device cost, negligible performance gains, or environmental impact. Whether to upgrade is always your call, but our aim is to help you make as informed a decision as possible.

While we can’t tell you what to do, what we can say is that waiting a little longer is very sensible. Unless there are massive discounts on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro right now, then it can’t hurt to hold out and see just what the Pixel 8a brings to the table.

We’re working with leaked information, but all of the signs point to an even better A-series smartphone. It’ll almost be a “Pixel 8 SE” in all but name, which means it’s worthwhile if you wait and pick one up when the device officially goes on sale.

The proposed asking price will be lower. If it dips below the $500 mark and starts at $449 to 499 as rumored, then it could be a tough sell because the Pixel 8 now starts at $549 – which is a substantial discount over the release price.

Other incentives make the Pixel 8 one of the best value propositions on Android right now. The Pixel 8a launch could have an even greater knock-on effect on those prices and help start a season of fire sales. Don’t be too surprised if carriers and retailers begin to offer last year’s model at even greater discounts to clear stock once the 8a does arrive.

Google is unlikely to discontinue the current-gen Pixel 8 and 8 Pro until the weeks preceding the Pixel 9 series launch in late 2024. That means that it’s wise to wait for the biggest savings just to see how the Pixel 8a alters the upcoming buying landscape.

The crux of this argument is that a competitively priced Pixel helps push down the pricing of existing Google hardware. It also keeps other OEMs in check. Samsung phones often get a price drop mid-year to help shift more handsets and curb Google’s growth in the mid-range space. If you hold on a little longer, it’s a win-win for everyone.