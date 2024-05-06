 Skip to main content

Android may soon support faster data transfer for new phones that works ‘anytime’

May 6 2024
3 Comments
android setup google pixel 8

Google appears to be working on an updated setup and data transfer process for Android that could make everything a whole lot faster.

As it stands today in Android, setting up a new device can be done from scratch, or by transferring your data over from an existing device. That second option, though, is by no means fast. There are several ways to do it, though. You can use a backup attached to your Google account, a cable to transfer that data manually, and also a Wi-Fi based setup on newer devices like the Pixel 8.

But, in the background, Google appears to be working on improvements.

Android Authority spotted work in Google’s “Data Restore Tool” in Android which points to a faster setup and transfer process. Specifically, Google appears to be working on the ability to use a cable and Wi-Fi at the same time to transfer data. This is noted by strings in the latest version of the app, which suggest that the feature will be optional.

A string briefly explains:

Copying using cable and Wi-Fi for fastest speed

Beyond that, and perhaps more interesting, is a new “Restore anytime” option. This appears to allow users to choose to restore data from another device to their existing device even when the newer device is already set up. This new option would apparently require resetting the device you’re copying data from, though.

As it stands, none of this is live today, and it’s also unclear when these new features might arrive.

More on Android:

