Are the Pixel 8a’s bezels too big? [Poll]

The Pixel 8a is coming up soon, and yet another new leak today shows off the front of the phone which begs the question – what do you think of the Pixel 8a’s bezels?

Google’s mid-range Pixel lineup has long made a few predictable sacrifices in the name of price. Lesser camera hardware, lower-quality displays, and for a long time, no wireless charging either. That last one changed with the Pixel 7a and should remain in place on Pixel 8a, but something that’s not changing is the fact that bezels on the Pixel 8a are quite a bit bigger than the flagship counterpart.

A new trio of images shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter/X gives a good look at the blue color variant, its box, and the display. That shot of the display offers yet another good look at the bezels, with the light-mode Settings app not hiding the border in any capacity.

As per usual, there are plenty of folks commenting about the “big” and “unacceptable” size of the bezels on Pixel 8a. It’s a conversation that’s repeated every time a mid-range phone leaks nowadays.

In all reality, the bezels on Google’s latest release don’t really seem to be any bigger than they were on the Pixel 7a, there’s just a bit of an optical illusion going on with the rounded corners. But, let’s put comparisons aside.

Are the bezels really too big?

Personally, I’ve never been a big critic of display bezels. They serve a purpose and, unless it’s a high-end phone, I’m not going to complain about that border. For the supposed $500 price tag Google is aiming for, these seem to be well within the realm of expectation. There are always phones that will focus on slimming these down, like the Nothing Phone (2a), the Pixel 8a just isn’t one of them.

But what do you think?

